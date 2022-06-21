man looking confused (l) man speaking caption "Major (key emoji) when picking a manager" (c) man looking left with red flag (r)

‘That’s a major red flag’: Job coach provides one question you must ask when picking a manager in viral video

IRL

Posted on Jun 21, 2022

In a viral video, TikToker Alec Fulmer (@pm_alec) shared interview advice for candidates applying to work at a new company.

“Major [key] when picking a manager,” the overlay text in the video reads, which now has over 83,600 views. 

Fulmer, whose TikTok bio identifies him as a job coach, explains how there is one question all candidates should ask when interviewing with a potential new employer: whether they have hobbies outside of work.

“Make sure the person you’ll be working under has some hobbies,” he says.

According to Fulmer, if they have difficulty providing an answer or respond that they have been too busy to have hobbies, this is considered a red flag. 

“Interviewee beware,” he concludes.

Several users were divided on whether the interviewing tip was good advice.

“My manager has Been playing tennis every single day competitively. Very dedicated very open and very available,” one user wrote.

“What they do out of work is their business,” another argued.

“My new boss has hobbies, and I can tell you that we have a hard stop at 5, he would probably be mad at me if I worked past 5,” a third user commented.

Many in agreement with Fulmer’s advice are under the impression that a boss who does not have hobbies does not have a proper work/life balance.

“Great advice. my manager has a ton of hobbies and is great about work/life balance,” one wrote.

“That’s great advice. If they don’t have a life there’s a good chance you won’t either,” another user agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fulmer via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Jun 21, 2022, 3:40 pm CDT

