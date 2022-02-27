‘The worst place to work ever’: TikToker says she was fired from Olive Garden after putting in her two weeks’ notice

One TikToker shared the story of her unpleasant working experience at an Olive Garden in Florida, which she called “the worst place to work ever.” The catalyst for the video came when she put in her two weeks’ notice at the restaurant. Instead of granting her the two weeks, her manager allegedly took off her scheduled shifts and fired her.

In the video, Cheyenne (@chydupreij) detailed her experience of working at an Olive Garden in Clearwater, Florida. She said she put in her two weeks after dealing with issues regarding management and feeling like she doesn’t get paid enough for all the work the servers do. Cheyenne said that the managers—one in particular named Felix—would play favorites, write up staff for seemingly no reason, and be rude to the employees.

She spoke about a time when her roommates apparently caught an upper respiratory infection. Although they had doctor’s notes, they were still allegedly given a write-up from the manager.

When Cheyenne put in her two weeks, she asked Felix why her shifts were gone. He apparently said that he was “no longer taking two weeks resignations” and that she was done.

The video gained over 1 million views in four days and the comments section showed an outpouring of support to the creator.

“Normalize not giving notice to shifty managers because 10/10 this is how they react no matter what type of job. Get a new job and just leave,” one commenter said.

Another person said, “girl it’s a good thing u got fired u now qualify for unemployment!!!”

The video also inadvertently inspired commenters to leave bad reviews on the restaurant’s Google reviews page about Felix.

“Felix threatened to call ICE on me when I asked for more breadsticks.. I was born here,” one review read.

Another person wrote, “When I asked Felix for extra parm cheese, he proceeded to remove his sock/shoe and grate the back of his heel over my pasta. needless to say, I will not be coming back.”

Cheyenne asked people to not review-bomb the restaurant because she has friends that still work there. She said the review-bombing would be affecting them and she also doesn’t want it to impact her chances at future employment. Cheyenne wrote a comment telling viewers that “corporate is handling everything at the store.”

In a statement to the Daily Dot, Cheyenne said she has not been contacted by corporate or Felix since she was terminated over the phone.

“I’ve heard from my friends working there that corporate went to that Olive Garden the day after I posted my video, saying they interview individuals in the building on the topic of Felix and the restaurant as a whole,” she said. “I’m not sure what other actions have been taken, if any.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Olive Garden via its press email.

