‘This is so f*cking inhumane’: Trans influencer Nikita Dragun held in a male prison, misgendered in police report

Transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Nguyen, known as Nikita Dragun, was arrested on Monday in Miami Beach, Florida. A viral tweet shows a video of Nguyen saying she is being held in a men’s prison.

First reported by TMZ, Nguyen was arrested on Monday and charged with “felony battery on a police officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor battery.”

An arrest affidavit provided to the Daily Dot by the Miami-Dade Police Department identifies Nguyen as male. The affidavit states that Nguyen was arrested at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach after officers responded to calls concerning “an Asian female causing a disturbance and being extremely disorderly within the establishment.”

The affidavit then refers to Nguyen using he/him/his pronouns, saying that Nguyen wouldn’t cease her “disorderly” behavior and “[swung] an open water bottle” toward officers, spilling water on them.

A viral tweet states that Nguyen is being held in a male prison. The tweet includes a video of Nguyen asking a judge if she could be moved from “the men’s unit.”

“Your honor, may I ask one question?” Nguyen says in the video. “Do I have to stay here in the men’s unit?” In response, the judge says that she doesn’t “make the rules” and that Nguyen can contact the bondsman for accommodations.

just seen that Nikita Dragun is being kept in a mans prison, this is so fucking inhumane and the fact the news isn’t covering it is just even worse.



I’m not a fan of Nikita but this is a violation of human rights and her safety, they’ve even misgendered in her in the report. pic.twitter.com/qJo2SmJFhX — Samantha (@itssamanthaaaa_) November 9, 2022

The tweet was posted on Wednesday by Samantha (@itssamanthaaaa_), who declined to comment to the Daily Dot.

“This is so fucking inhumane and the fact the news isn’t covering it is just even worse,” Samantha tweeted. “I’m not a fan of Nikita but this is a violation of human rights and her safety.”

Nguyen has over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube, where she came out as transgender in 2015. Known for makeup tutorials, she has been accused of blackfishing (or darkening her skin) and cultural appropriation. She appeared on Netflix’s Hype House, a reality show about influencers cohabitating.

According to a Miami-Dade County digital inmate search performed by the Daily Dot, it is unclear if Nguyen is still being held in jail.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nguyen and The Goodtime Hotel via email.