TikToker raises concerns after neighbors leave Uber Eats order untouched on doorstep overnight

TikToker Allison Grey, or @_thick_to_fit, was concerned when her neighbors left their Uber Eats order out overnight and raised suspicions over their whereabouts.

The original video, which got over 5.5 million views and 492,000 likes since posting Saturday, shows the Uber Eats order sitting on her neighbor’s doorstep. She mistakenly refers to the order as one from DoorDash, but she later reveals it was actually from Uber Eats in a comment.

Grey explains in a series of follow-up videos that after knocking on the door several times, she called in a wellness check with the landlord as well as with the police. The police told her not to worry and speculated the family might be on vacation.

“The officer said they’re not concerned about the situation. They said they saw kid’s toys that indicate they probably have children and it’s a lot of people in one household not to hear anybody if something was wrong,” Grey says. “They think that they’re on vacation and maybe UberEats accidentally delivered it to the wrong place.”

In a follow-up describing her conversation with the landlord, Grey says the name on the bag did not match the name of the tenant. However, since the neighbors hadn’t left their apartment or dealt with the food in over three days, the landlord was still going to check in.

In the last video update, her neighbor’s doorstep is empty, indicating that somebody—potentially maintenance—took the food. It’s unclear how long it was out, but in one video, Grey says it had been out for at least 41 hours. She previously did not touch it because it was the only way to determine if anyone had been by the apartment.

Many comments on the original video debated various possible scenarios her neighbors could be in. Some figured the food was delivered to the incorrect address while others feared the worst.

“Could be they were out of town and they were ordering DoorDash and forgot to change the address,” @k.meridaa says.

“Not weird. They are likely just dead,” @beefsteww says.

Others were surprised the order remained untouched by passerby.

“I’m genuinely astonished it wasn’t taken,” @milo.mp4 says.

“I would’ve took it after an hour,” @storyevents says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Grey for comment.

