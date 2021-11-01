‘He wanted to keep the bodies on his property as trophies’: TikToker says neighbor shot her dogs after they accidentally wandered onto his yard

A TikToker alleged in a viral video that her neighbor shot and killed her two dogs after they wandered onto his yard and that he attempted to keep their bodies as “trophies.”

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 5, Corinne Attanasio says her neighbor allegedly shot and killed her dogs, Styles and Ocean.

“You shot my world,” she wrote in the overlay text of her TikTok.

In a follow-up video, Attanasio explains that her dogs accidentally got out of her home and roamed on to her neighbor’s yard. When Attanasio’s family was searching for the dogs, she says a sheriff alerted them that he received a call about a neighbor shooting two dogs in his yard.

“As my parents approached the [neighbor’s] house, our neighbor told the cop that he wasn’t going to allow us to get the bodies,” Attanasio recalls. “He told the cop that he wanted to keep the bodies on his property as trophies so that they could rot.”

@corinneattanasio Reply to @maggin8or I will make another video addressing any questions or concerns, and further explaining the reasons for the gofundme. ♬ original sound – Corinne

She says the neighbor was not allowed to keep the bodies and that her father brought the dogs’ bodies into a vet’s office for an autopsy. She says the autopsy showed that neither dog ate any of the neighbor’s chickens, an allegation, she says, that was up in the air at the time.

“Both the bodies were shot directly through the heart,” Attanasio says in her follow-up video.

In another follow-up video, Attanasio clarifies that her neighbor isn’t a farmer and doesn’t make money from the chickens on his property. She classifies his actions as “animal cruelty,” which can be considered a felony.

According to NOLO’s Legal Encyclopedia, it is legal to kill dogs when they are a threat to livestock. Attanasio says that that was not the case in with her dogs.

Comments on all of Attanasio’s videos expressed sympathy, and many want to help her and her family.

“I’m so sorry,” @witchy.charm wrote. “Absolutely sick.”

“I’m literally sobbing,” @extraterrestrialx commented. “They didn’t deserve that at all.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Corinne Attanasio.

Today’s Top Stories