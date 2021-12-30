‘They’re getting a little too bold’: Native American TikToker shares video of someone pretending to kill and scalp them

Native American TikToker Lance Tsosie (@modern_warrior__) said he’s accustomed to getting death threats on TikTok, but lately, they’ve been “ramping up.”

Tsosie has 3.1 million followers on the app and often goes viral for tackling white supremacy directly online. His TikTok bio says “Hey colonizer!” and he’s known for calling out all sorts of societal ills and racist behavior in his videos.

The TikToker said in a video that he “knew the consequences” of challenging white supremacy, but his white adversaries on TikTok are getting “a little too bold.”

In his video, Tsosie shared a TikTok posted by his opponents that showed a white man acting out hunting Tsosie. In their TikTok, they seem to capture him, scalp him, and hang his hair on a mounted set of deer antlers on a wall.

“Hey colonizer,” Tsosie said in the video addressing the white man. Then, addressing his viewers, he added, “You’re welcome, America. I just found the next mass shooter.”

The TikTok by the white man appears to have since been deleted. The man’s account, @goldenshine208, also appears to have been deleted or gone private.

Tsosie said his address has been “floating around the wrong side of TikTok,” and due to the death threats, he’s now having to move into a new home.

“Omg lance this is too far. You shouldn’t have to move because of people like this. Smdh I’m so sorry,” one viewer commented on Tsosie’s TikTok.

Other viewers voiced their support of the TikToker and shock that he had to endure such threats.

“That’s not a joke. It’s a threat,” one viewer said. Another commented, “I’m pretty sure his video is a crime…”

Some viewers said they felt sick watching the video.

“That video makes me nauseous how can a person be that sick in the head. I’m so sorry you’re going through this,” one user said.

Another user commented, “I’m so sick to my stomach this is so scary.”

User @modern_warrior__ did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment sent via TikTok comments.

