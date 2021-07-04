‘That was three minutes of gibberish’: Mom shares nanny candidate’s response to COVID safety question in viral TikTok

A mom went viral on TikTok for sharing a potential nanny’s lengthy response to a simple pre-interview question.

The mom, named Alissa or @alissaphd on TikTok, asked the candidate about her COVID-19 safety practices. For example, was the candidate social distancing? Does she wear a mask? Would she get a vaccine against COVID-19? Her video has over 300,000 views.

The potential nanny’s response was an near-unintelligible audio recording of herself.

She cites what seems to be a policy or penal code. Then she said she “definitely [continues] to do the protocol and health regimens” that she’s done over the past few years “to help heal some of the health conditions.” It’s unclear what those protocols, regimens, or health conditions are.

The candidate referenced some health “studies,” although she didn’t say what the studies were about or who conducted them. She said she uses liquid vitamin D and explained something about visceral fat. She also mentioned her healthy diet and active daily routines.

Meanwhile, Alissa was cracking up with laughter. By the end, she was almost crying. The candidate’s answer had nothing to do with the question asked.

“We asked about, like social distancing and stuff,” she said.

Viewers were just as confused but amused as Alissa.

“That was three minutes of gibberish haha,” one user said. Another commented, “I’m sorry what was the question lmao.”

Others begged for Alissa to share what her response to the candidate was.

“Maybe shockingly, she did not get the job,” Alissa said in a follow-up TikTok.

Alissa said she clarified to the candidate that she wanted to know specifically about COVID-19 health and safety practices. The candidate said she felt uncomfortable with that line of questioning and threatened to sue Alissa’s family.

In another TikTok, Alissa said she didn’t share the audio for any political reasons. She shared it simply because it was comical.

“She was salsa dancing around the point in the funniest way possible,” she said.

Alissa refused to reveal the candidate’s identity to curious viewers.

Alissa did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment by the time of publication.

