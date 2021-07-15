‘Relax, I’m sterile. It’s true’: TikTok star brags about tricking women into unprotected sex

A 19-year-old TikTok star is facing potential sexual abuse charges after bragging about tricking women into having unprotected sex.

Featured Video Hide

Naim Darrechi, a Spanish TikToker, boasted to his 26 million TikTok followers that he “never” used a condom because he found sex with them difficult. Because none of his partners had gotten pregnant, Darrechi reportedly said he told them to “relax, I’m sterile. It’s true.”

Advertisement Hide

His words sparked immediate backlash online. People expressed their outrage over his claim on Twitter, sharing memes and furious messages to spread the word. Many called him “disgusting” and a “disappointment,” according to translations from Evening Standard, with some noting that he could have passed on sexually transmitted diseases due to his recklessness.

Even Spain’s equality minister, Irene Montero, caught wind. She said, in a tweet, that she’s directed a prosecutor to look into his claims. If he did, in fact, deceive women, he could face charges.

“Taking off the condom or ejaculating inside without consent is today sexual abuse,” she wrote, according to translations from Evening Standard. “Bragging to 26million followers of something like this reflects the urgency of putting consent at the center. We will inform the prosecutor’s office.”

Quitarse el preservativo o eyacular dentro sin consentimiento es hoy abuso sexual y la Ley #SoloSíesSí lo reconocerá como agresión



Presumir ante 26mill de seguidores de algo así refleja la urgencia de poner el consentimiento en el centro. Lo pondremos en conocimiento de Fiscalía pic.twitter.com/SSMM7FOzvb — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) July 12, 2021

Advertisement Hide

If the prosecutor’s office finds Darrechi’s claims to be true, he could face between one and 12 years in prison for charges of sexual abuse. A new law passed this month redefines all non-consensual sex as rape, according to Evening Standard.

Following the backlash, Darrechi reportedly apologized on Instagram.

“I want to say sorry from my heart, from my conscience,” he said, per translations. “At times I don’t realize the responsibility that I have and I get into trouble for my views. I am sorry.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Naim Darrechi.

Advertisement Hide

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Must-reads on the Daily Dot

H/T Evening Standard