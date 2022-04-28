‘That’s a malicious trap with harmful intent’: Woman says neighbor put nails through their fence to keep her dogs away

A woman on TikTok says her neighbor put long, metal nails through their shared fence to keep her dogs away, and viewers are calling the action “malicious.”

Elly (@sarcastically_making_it) said in a video that she’s previously fought with her neighbor about them not liking her dogs. The neighbor didn’t like the dogs because they barked and their shared fence was “bad,” Elly says.

Because of the issue, the neighbor replaced the fence, put up a privacy fence, and then put up security cameras. In the video, Elly implies that the cameras could see into her yard because she moved her trampoline to block them.

Recently, Elly says there has been no drama with the neighbor, and she avoids them “at all costs.” Until they put nails through the fence.

The TikToker realized what her neighbor had done when her dogs showed up with cuts. She says the cuts were so big they even required stitches.

In the video, Elly shows the nails poking through to her side of the fence. Clusters of eight to tens nails were jammed through several different spots on the fence.

“And notice how they’re not holding anything, it’s not like they’re reinforcing the fence or anything,” Elly says while showing the nails. “They’re just here — for danger.”

The TikToker shared that she also has small children who could be hurt by the nails.

Elly’s video garnered nearly 200,000 views as of April 28. Viewers were appalled by her neighbors actions.

“That’s a malicious trap with harmful intent. if he does get charged with something something wrong in your neighborhood. I wouldn’t feel safe,” one viewer commented on the video.

“It always amazes me at how cruel some people can be. Smh. Hope the doggies are ok,” another viewer commented.

Someone else wrote, “you can actually call the cops, that was made (with) the obvious intention of causing damage to your dog’s and they can be (charged) for that.”

Numerous other viewers urged Elly to call the police and report her neighbor’s action. Several added that she should file a police report before attempting to do anything to remove the nails.

“Call the police and file a report before you do anything else. He now owes you for vet bills,” one TikTok user said.

“Document everything and take him to court,” another user said.

Another user suggested calling animal control: “I would call animal control and see if they can file animal cruelty charges.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Elly via TikTok comment for comment on this story.

