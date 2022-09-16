‘Why do they intervene when they don’t know what’s going on’: Nail salon customer called out by woman who believed she left without tipping, sparking debate

Tipping has become a hot topic on TikTok. Many content creators—both customers and workers—have taken to the platform to voice their opinions and experiences with tipping. In one recent viral clip, a customer at a nail salon shares how she was ridiculed by a woman who believed she had left without tipping her nail artist.

“Sometimes, people need to learn to mind their own business,” the TikToker, Emely (@emelywithane_) begins the video.

Emely explains that everything was fine for the majority of her visit to the nail salon. As she used her debit card to pay and leave a tip, one of the workers told her they only accept cash tips. So, Emely told them in Spanish that she was going to go withdraw money from a nearby ATM. However, Emely’s way to the ATM, she says another customer approached her, and that’s when it went downhill.

“‘By the way, I just wanted to let you know what you just did in there was pitiful,’” the woman allegedly told her. “You should be embarrassed of yourself.”

Initially, Emely was caught off guard, wondering what she did wrong. Then, she says the customer explained that it was rude to not leave a tip for the workers. Emely says she was heading to the ATM to withdraw a cash tip, however, she claims the woman noted that she didn’t hear her say that. Despite the TikToker noting that she is bilingual and told the employees her plan in Spanish, the customer continued to argue with her.

After withdrawing her cash at the ATM, Emely says she returned to tip the workers and confirmed with them that they knew she would be coming back.

‘“Yeah, of course, we knew,’” Emely claims they responded.

Her video amassed 5.5 million views since it was posted on Aug. 18. Many viewers sided with Emely.

“So she saw you walking BACK to the salon and decided ‘Imma make this nonissue my business’…. Smh,” one user wrote.

“I hope she was SO embarrassed,” a second said.

“Why do they [intervene] when they don’t know what’s going on, love you!” a third commented.

However, Emely’s video also sparked a debate about tipping. Some viewers argued that customers should not be obligated to tip.

“If they want to charge more money for the service, go ahead. But they shouldn’t be expecting tips anyway,” one person stated.

“You’re not obligated to tip it’s out of the goodness of your heart that you do,” a second agreed.

“I don’t understand why you should tip her you did pay her for her service the rest is on the nails Spa they should pay her enough,” a third commented.

