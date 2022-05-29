‘Normalize blocking parents’: TikToker purchased her mother’s house at market price—but her mom asked for it back for free to give to her ‘more deserving’ brother

In a viral TikTok video, a woman shares her story of being bullied into buying her mom’s house. She says her mother later asked for the house back for free, sparking discussion of harassment from narcissistic parents.

TikTok users weighed in with sympathy and shock, but mostly praise that she finally blocked her mother from contacting her.

In the video, user @jewishmillenial, explains that her parents were in the unusual position of not being able to sell their house in a “hot market.” So, her mother asked her to simply buy the house from them—at full market price.

The creator and her husband saw it as an opportunity amid the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic to move back home. They fixed up her mom’s house, repairing door handles, light fixtures, and flooring.

Her mother was upset they had changed anything. She claimed the TikToker was disrespectful of the “gift” she gave them, even though they paid full price and bought it outright.

From there, her mother’s harassment only increased to the point where @jewishmillenial and her husband decided to move back out of the state.

When they put the house up for sale, @jewishmillenial’s mother asked for the house back—for free. She wanted to pass it along to the creator’s brother, calling him the “more deserving” sibling.

They declined, sold it to someone else, and when the house finally closed her mother called her a “scumbag” over text. The TikToker has since blocked her mother’s number and hasn’t heard from her.

In the video, @jewishmillenial uses the #narcissiticabusesurvivor hashtag, and some users pointed out her mother’s narcissism in the comments. Patterns of narcissistic parents include “an inflated sense of self-importance” which can lead to aggressive behaviors, according to Insider.

Many viewers were proud of the TikToker for taking the bold step to cut off contact.

“Family can be blocked too. Good for you for not walking into the toxic missiles anymore!” one viewer said.

“Omg! So proud of you for doing what is best for you and your husband. Just because someone is family does not give her the right to abuse you,” another wrote.

The TikToker responded: “Thank you for your support! It definitely took me a long time to learn being treated this way is wrong…”

Several users shared their own experiences in removing their parents from their lives in solidarity.

“Walked away from a similar parent a long time ago. Totally worth it. You did good,” one user said.

“Normalize blocking parents :) my moms been on blocked for the last few years,” another shared.

The Daily Dot contacted @jewishmillenial via TikTok comment.

