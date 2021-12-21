‘No shelters open, have COVID’: Unhoused TikToker says Motel 6 kicked her out for being 30 minutes late on payment

In a TikTok posted on Dec. 14, @420dollcadlyn, who is unhoused, says she was kicked out of a Motel 6 after paying her room fee 30 minutes late.

“No shelters open, have COVID,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “Guess we sleeping outside in this Iowa cold weather tonight.”

She also included the hashtag #ScaredToDeath in the video’s caption. The video has over 762,000 views.

In a follow-up videos, @420dollcadlyn said that she is now sleeping in her grandparent’s garage with a space heater.

“They are in their late 80s. I am not going to get them sick,” she commented on the video. She also confirmed that, while she has a job, she cannot work while she has COVID and cannot return to work until she “can go 10 days w/o showing symptoms.”

People in the comments section of @420dollcadlyn’s original video questioned her story.

“If the issue was that you were 30 minutes late, then that means you would still have money and you can go find another room,” wrote @geneskye_1314.

“If you were 30 min late but have the money then they would give u another room,” commented @ambiiegee. “So story don’t add up.”

However, the TikToker stated in a comment that the Motel 6 room she stayed in was the cheapest in her area. Other viewers expressed sympathy for @420dollcadlyn’s situation.

“Good luck to you, I pray you’re in a better situation,” commented @yolandasoto807, who also wrote that she’s send @420dollcadlyn money as well.

“They did the same thing to me and I had all my stuff there,” @blueeyes747 said of Motel 6. “It’s awful.”

@jenlau1975, who identified herself as a nurse, commented that “per CDC health department you cannot be kicked out if u have [COVID].”

“Don’t mean it isn’t happening,” replied @420dollcadlyn.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Motel 6 and @420dollcadlyn.

