‘Immediate panic attack’: Bathroom bar has upside-down toilet, sink

When you’re in a bar bathroom, you shouldn’t see the toilet on the ceiling. That is, depending on how much you’ve had to drink.

“Tell me this isn’t the most nauseating bathroom you’ve ever seen in your entire life,” says @cawffeenutt as she enters a bathroom with a normal toilet and sink—and then a toilet and sink on the ceiling.

“No, it’s not a mirror,” she clarifies.

She then demonstrates that the sink on the ceiling pours water on her when she turns on the faucet of the right-side-up sink.

“I’m terrified to even pull my pants down right now,” she says. “Where is the goddamn hook for my bag?”

It’s a disorienting video. As a commenter points out, “The toliet [sic] right above the toilet is final destination waiting to happen.”

“Imagine going to the bathroom bc ur feeling anxious & walk into THAT,” said another commenter. “Immediate panic attack.”

On Thursday, the TikTok had more than 728,000 views.

Nausea, panic, and fear are all emotions people have likely felt in this upside-down bathroom, which is a real place. It’s located at Spotlight at the Paramount, a bar and live music venue in Huntington, New York. The venue’s Yelp and Google reviews are mostly positive, and only a few of them even mention the bathroom.

In 2021, @vidsofvic posted from the Spotlight bathroom showing off the “trick sink.” A 2022 TikTok from @ufcfreak4life offered another view and elicited a reasonable comment: “Yea I don’t want a toilet falling on me while in restroom.”

Pete Davidson recently performed at the Paramount, Spotlight’s sister venue, but there were no public photos of him taken in the Spotlight bathroom.

The venue’s marketing director, Adam Ellis, said in 2020 that they hoped the bathrooms would be a place for “Instagrammable moments.” But TikTok is a much more illustrative medium for this bathroom.

And no: It doesn’t appear that if you flush, you get toilet water dumped on you. The Daily Dot reached out to Spotlight for comment.