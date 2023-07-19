‘He can’t even pretend that’s how he talk’: White rapper faces backlash for his blaccent

TikTok rapper Montaine is under fire for performing with a blaccent, or putting on a specific voice in order to sound Black, in viral videos.

In a TikTok posted on July 9, the content creator addresses hate comments that he’s been receiving in a rap.

“So I’ve been getting a ton of hate comments,” Montaine says in the TikTok. “And I want to ask you to please stop.”

A beat begins to play, and he raps in a voice that is different than his speaking voice.

On Wednesday, Montaine’s video had over 222,000 views on TikTok. He did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Many comments on Montaine’s video address the way his voice changed in the video.

“The accent coming in ONLY while rapping is crazy,” @keegzfart23 commented.

“Why the accent change???” @hexagonagahex wrote.

“Cool accent,” @olive.juiced commented. “Where’d you get it.”

Others expressed their thoughts on Montaine’s video via stitches.

“Nah, that is actually wild,” TikToker @thinkpiecetribe2 says in their stitch of Montaine’s rap. “He turned that accent on like a goddamn light switch.”

“I just want to formally ask you to never use that accent again, bro,” @swidx says in her stitch of Montaine’s video. “Just be yourself, it’s OK.”

“He can’t even pretend that’s how he talk,” @quinfinity says in their stitch. “Why did he just start doing a bad Chance the Rapper impression?”

Montaine isn’t the first white rapper—or white TikToker—to be accused of using a blaccent when rapping or talking. Rapper Iggy Azalea has received criticism for the strong blaccent many feel she has used to sell records, as has TikToker and YouTuber Woah Vicky.