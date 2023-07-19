rapper montaine rapping into microphone in front of tan wall with caption 'so I've been getting a ton of hate comments' (l) rapper rapping into microphone in front of tan wall with caption 'and I just want to formally ask you to please stop' (c) rapper rapping into microphone in front of tan wall with caption 'and I know the hate comments only happened cause they bored' (r)

‘He can’t even pretend that’s how he talk’: White rapper faces backlash for his blaccent

'Why did he just start doing a bad Chance the Rapper impression?'

Posted on Jul 19, 2023

TikTok rapper Montaine is under fire for performing with a blaccent, or putting on a specific voice in order to sound Black, in viral videos.

In a TikTok posted on July 9, the content creator addresses hate comments that he’s been receiving in a rap.

“So I’ve been getting a ton of hate comments,” Montaine says in the TikTok. “And I want to ask you to please stop.”

A beat begins to play, and he raps in a voice that is different than his speaking voice.

On Wednesday, Montaine’s video had over 222,000 views on TikTok. He did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

@ohmontaine

I have a family

♬ original sound – Montaine

Many comments on Montaine’s video address the way his voice changed in the video.

“The accent coming in ONLY while rapping is crazy,” @keegzfart23 commented.

“Why the accent change???” @hexagonagahex wrote.

“Cool accent,” @olive.juiced commented. “Where’d you get it.”

Others expressed their thoughts on Montaine’s video via stitches.

“Nah, that is actually wild,” TikToker @thinkpiecetribe2 says in their stitch of Montaine’s rap. “He turned that accent on like a goddamn light switch.”

“I just want to formally ask you to never use that accent again, bro,” @swidx says in her stitch of Montaine’s video. “Just be yourself, it’s OK.”

“He can’t even pretend that’s how he talk,” @quinfinity says in their stitch. “Why did he just start doing a bad Chance the Rapper impression?”

Montaine isn’t the first white rapper—or white TikToker—to be accused of using a blaccent when rapping or talking. Rapper Iggy Azalea has received criticism for the strong blaccent many feel she has used to sell records, as has TikToker and YouTuber Woah Vicky.

*First Published: Jul 19, 2023, 5:56 pm CDT

