‘Where on earth do businesses like this exist’: Mom shares ‘toddler-friendly’ job interview on TikTok

For people with children, child care is a common concern when looking for a job—it can be a deal maker or breaker.

Featured Video Hide

Luckily for Maggie Mundwiller, she didn’t have to turn down a second job interview for lack of day care options because the job she applied to is child-friendly.

Advertisement Hide

Mundwiller, @314handcrafted on TikTok, shared her experience bringing her toddler to a job interview in a now viral TikTok video, which has received about 6.8 million views.

Mundwiler explained that she was invited for a second job interview at a company but had no one to watch her son during the meeting. Then, she was told the company is child-friendly and she could bring her son.

Advertisement Hide

She and her 10-month-old got ready for their interview. While Mundwiller dressed in a black business casual fit, her son wore a light blue suit while carrying his own baby resume.

After the interview, which included Mundwiller’s son eating part of owner’s lunch and drooling, Mundwiller said, “It was a great experience. What a welcoming company culture.”

TikTok viewers agreed that if Mundwiller didn’t get the job, it must have been because her son did.

Advertisement Hide

“Plot twist: the toddler got the job instead,” one said.

Another commented, “I would hire you simply on the fact that you dressed him up and he had his own adorable resume! Witty and I love it. Hope u got the job!”

Others just couldn’t believe that “child-friendly” companies actually exist.

Advertisement Hide

“Dear corporate America – make this normal,” one begged.

“Where on earth do businesses like this exist?!” another asked. Someone else said “First time I’ve ever heard of this honestly!”

Another urged Mundwiller to drop the name of the business so they could support it, but Mundwiller has not yet revealed the company’s name.

Advertisement Hide

Mundwiller did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Today’s top stories