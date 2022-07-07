‘I would just leave and never talk to my mom again’: Mom makes 18-year-old sign lease to ‘rent a room,’ sparking debate

A mom filmed her daughter signing a lease to “rent a room” and remain in the family’s home after she turned 18. The mother claimed she was setting her daughter up for “success,” but viewers think she’s setting her daughter up “to never speak to [her] again.”

The video, posted by @c_d_g, is narrated by a text overlay that claims this is a “teaching moment” and is setting the young adult “up for success.” The video showcases the “residential lease agreement” and the woman’s daughter signing it with a smile. “When your 18-year-old daughter stays at home,” the text continues.

In the comments section, @c_d_g clarified that her daughter would only be paying $100 in rent per month.

Some viewers said they had similar experiences with their parents and that it was not a positive thing for them.

“My parents did this and we no longer talk!” one commenter wrote. “So good luck I guess.”

“‘Setting her up for success,’ bro you’re setting her up to never speak to you again,” another said.

“I could understand after college or something but fresh out of high school I would just leave and never talk to my mom again,” a third wrote.

Others, however, agreed with the practice, with some even saying that the rent paid by their children would be used to benefit them.

“I’ll be doing this,” one commenter wrote. “But the ‘rent’ will just go into a savings account for when they get their own place.”

“Y’all don’t know that she’s not saving her ‘rent’ for when she decides to move out,” another pointed out. “I wish my mom would would have done this! Life skills!”

“Here is the thing…as my mom would say, ‘I won’t be here forever, so I need to teach you how to take care of yourself now,'” another said.

It is unclear what the mother plans to do with the money. Her video has been viewed over 1.5 million times since June 22.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @c_d_g via a TikTok comment.

