‘You’re lucky I don’t kill you’: TikToker pulls knife on man who followed her for 30 minutes

TikTok user @MissyMythic, who records and exposes men who catcall and harass her in public, posted a series of videos that show her using a knife to threaten a man who allegedly followed her while she walked her dog.

“Why are you standing here bothering a woman in the middle of the night?” @MissyMythic shouts at the man she says had been tailing her.

According to @MissyMythic, who has over 19,000 followers, the man followed her for more than half an hour. Worried the man in the video might follow her home, she remained far from her house so he wouldn’t know where she lived. Once he biked away briefly—only to return shortly after—she made it home.

A video shows that after she screamed at the man to get away from her and leave her alone, he still insisted on wanting to get to know her and said that he “had a right” to know her name. Eventually, @MissyMythic threatened him with a knife.

“You’re lucky I don’t kill you where the fuck you stand,” she yells.

In a later video, she says she had no regrets regarding how she handled the situation. She also posted a compilation of threatening encounters with men on the street and recommended women walking alone carry a knife and tell men that they are live-streaming their interaction.

According to a national survey conducted in 2014 by YouGov, 65% of women reported that they had experienced street harassment, and 20% reported having been followed.

The Daily Dot reached out to @MissyMythic.

