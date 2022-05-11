‘Just another day of me hating the job that I thought I would love’: Teacher says her boss gave her a bag of Miss Vickie’s chips for Teacher Appreciation Week

A teacher took to TikTok to share the underwhelming gift she received from an administrator for Teacher Appreciation Week.

The teacher, known as Lindsey (@.lindseyb) on TikTok, says the gift topped off the “awful” day she had at work on the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week. The national holiday ran from May 2 through May 6.

In honor of the week, Lindsey’s boss gifted her a bag of Miss Vickie’s chips. In her video, the teacher dramatically reveals the chips in a show of fake gratitude.

“Nothing says I appreciate u like a small bag of Miss Vickie’s chips,” the video’s caption reads. As of Wednesday, that video received over 920,000 views on TikTok.

Apparently, Lindsey wasn’t the only one to received unexciting gifts this Teacher Appreciation Week. Multiple teachers commented the gifts that they received during the holiday.

“We got….you guessed it… jeans week!” one viewer commented with an eye roll emoji.

“I got a SINGLE fig Newton,” another viewer commented.

A third viewer said, “Got a cookie today, and tomorrow we get to order out lunch from a local cafe if we pay for it.”

The bad gifts didn’t stop there.

“Last year we got a 4×4” piece of bubble wrap to ‘help with our stress,'” one TikTok user said.

“We got an announcement for students to tell us they appreciate us,” a second user said.

Another viewer commented, “I got a coupon for a free loaf of white bread.”

One teacher wrote, “We got a can of progresso soup for being ‘souper.'”

One viewer said they received no recognition at all during the holiday: “We got…nothing! Wasn’t even mentioned that it was teacher appreciation week.”

A small number of teachers seemed content—and felt appreciated—with the gifts they received.

“We got cute signs outside our house, we can wear jeans, have espresso bar on Thursday and Friday is chickfila!!!” one teacher said.

“We got breakfast from (the parent-teacher organization) and sonic drinks today. Tomorrow is massages and baked potato bar. Every day this week it’s something. We have the best PTO!” another happy teacher said.

One viewer said the whole idea of Teacher Appreciation Week demonstrates a lack of appreciation in the first place.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… if an occupation has an ‘appreciation’ week, it’s because it’s underpaid!” they commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @.lindseyb via TikTok comment.

