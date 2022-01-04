‘I don’t tolerate men like this’: TikToker shuts down ‘misogynistic’ man who approached her group

A man approached a woman and her friends on New Year’s Eve and was promptly told to “get the fuck out of my face” in a viral TikTok.

“Not tolerating misogynistic men 2022,” TikToker Janice (@janicek19_) wrote in the text overlay of the video. The TikTok has received 5.4 million views since it was posted two days ago.

The video highlights a brief encounter between Janice’s group of friends and a man who was harassing them.

“I don’t tolerate men like this,” says Janice as he gets close to her face, attempts to blow a kiss, and says something unintelligible.

It’s unclear what occurred prior to the start of the video, but the girls are clearly uncomfortable. In a comment under the TikTok, Janice said he had “walked up to us, said something inappropriate & then acted like my response wasn’t valid.”

In an additional video posted Sunday, the man says, “Love you girl,” and reaches toward Janice and her friends.

Street harassment of women is extremely common, impacting an estimated 90% of women by the age of 19 according to the nonprofit Stop Street Harassment.

Many commenters on the original video expressed sympathy and concern.

“I can totally relate to this! It’s true, if I don’t acknowledge you, please don’t approach me. I’m protecting my peace and my energy,” says @stephneeamber.

“The look he gave you like YOU were the one to overstep,” says @idkjuliaax.

“Raising my daughters with this energy,” says @bigwoof.and.littlefloof.

“Before COVID this would have already been disrespectful, but during COVID it’s straight up unacceptable,” says @corgiwitch.

