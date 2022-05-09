‘I don’t feel comfortable bringing myself or other girls around you’: Woman says music promoter made ‘sexual advances’—and can’t handle rejection

A TikToker confronted a Miami music promoter for his alleged “sexual advances” toward her and her friends via text and shared her conversation with him in a viral TikTok.

Kira (@kiraslaps) posted a TikTok video in which she shared alleged screenshots of her text conversation with the promoter on April 29. Their conversation begins with the alleged promoter asking her if she’d like to join him on a yacht to shoot a music video.

Kira says she doesn’t want to because he made her “uncomfortable” the day before.

“You made me and my friend uncomfortable yesterday with all the sexual advances,” Kira texted the promoter. “I don’t feel comfortable bringing myself or other girls around you due to that behavior good luck finding people.”

The promoter tells her he was joking and “could care less” about being sexually involved with Kira or her friends. Kira says he should “modify” his behavior so “other women don’t have the experience” she and her friends had with him. He then doubles down on telling her he was joking and says that if she takes him seriously, that’s on her.

After Kira doesn’t respond to his messages, he asks her if he could pay her to come on the yacht with him.

“You have Zelle?” the promoter texted her, referring to a payment platform. “Or cashap [Cash App].”

By Monday, Kira’s video had been viewed over 269,000 times. She wrote in its caption that she felt gaslighted.

Some commenters on the video shared their experiences with the promoter in question. (The Daily Dot was unable to get in contact with him via Instagram.)

“He got mad at me for texting my ex in front of him before,” @taylordefazio commented. “It was also the first time I met him.”

“I have him on instagram & he asks me literally all the time to hang out with him,” @xonini_ wrote. “I’m not too shocked unfortunately.”

“This guy did the same to me & tried to convince me several times after I said no until he just got blatantly angry,” @dumbagala commented.

User @judiieeee shared that the promoter posted a picture of himself on the yacht “he said he wasn’t going to be on” on Instagram in the video’s comment section as well.

Other commenters lamented about promoters in general and expressed that the one Kira was in contact with should have apologized to her.

“Why are they always shooting music videos,” @sophiaslight commented.

“They always try to pretend like [shit] Doesn’t matter but it clearly does,” @fleeksie wrote.

“Regardless of whether he meant it all as jokes or not…all he had to do was apologize,” @emilyyrosee221 wrote. “Why did he get so defensive.” Kira responded saying that the promoter was defensive because he couldn’t “handle rejection.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kira’s representation via email and attempted to contact the promoter via Instagram. Neither responded by press time.

Today’s top stories