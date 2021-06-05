Man tries to allegedly steal package from UPS driver in viral video—gets served instant ‘justice’ instead

A video of a pair of men trying to allegedly rob a San Francisco delivery driver by hitting him with a car has gone viral.

According to San Francisco’s FOX 2 KTVU, the UPS driver, who is in his 40s, was allegedly attacked in the middle of the street around 2pm Thursday, June 3. As he was trying to deliver a package, one man comes up behind him on foot to try and allegedly steal it. When that doesn’t work, a second man hits the worker with a minivan, as the first punches him in the face, twice.

When that also proves ineffective, the driver of the minivan makes to leave the scene as their partner chases after the vehicle, eventually being let back in the car a few yards down the street. He trips and falls down while trying to get in the minivan but eventually successfully gets in.

The unnamed delivery driver reportedly sustained some injuries in the altercation but is expected to be OK.

The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral.

Once the video made its way to the r/instantkarma subreddit, a commenter claimed that their husband, who also works for UPS, had to take over for the driver in the video while he went to the hospital.

“Holy shit! This happened 2 blocks from my husband (UPS driver as well).” u/devonatorr wrote. “He went over immediately afterwards to take freight from this driver while he went to the hospital. I don’t think they knew this video existed..”

Another user shared their experience with getting punched in the face, which they said is “a lot worse than movies make it seem.”

“I don’t think people realize what getting punched in the face is truly like,” u/Tetheredspine wrote. “For some reason, I have a very punchable face and got into wayy too many fights in college, which were usually me just trying to not get arrested or sued. Anyways, in one fight I got my face punched so hard (by one punch) that I had an orbital fracture.”

“To fix this, I had to get it fixed through surgery. I now have 3 screws, a titanium plate across my eyebrow, titanium mesh across my forehead and had 48 staples from ear to ear. So what I’m trying to say is, getting punched in the face is a lot worse than movies make it seem.”

The video was captioned “I guess you could call this…street justice” because of how the man who tried to take the package ate the pavement while trying to leave.

The Daily Dot has reached out to UPS and the San Francisco Police Department.

