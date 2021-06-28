‘I just caught you on video, you f*cking creeper’: Woman catches man looking at photo he allegedly secretly took of her in bikini

In a video posted on June 22, TikTok user @Dabriielle caught at least one man looking at a photograph he allegedly secretly took of her and her friends in bikinis while in public.

@dabriielle tik tok took down my first 1 for bullying and harassment! lmao I think we were the ones getting harassed though ♬ original sound – dabriielle

“Wow, look at you looking at photos of us,” says @Dabriielle to one of the three men. “I just caught you on video, you f*cking creeper.”

She zooms in on his phone, which features a photo of two girls in bikinis. The photo appears to have been taken from afar, and the two girls in it don’t appear to be aware they are being photographed. The man quickly moves off the image after the TikToker confronts him.

She then moves the camera to show two other men, who are also looking down at their own phones. “You’re disgusting. You’re a perv,” she says to all three men.

Her video went viral, garnering over 280,000 views in just six days.

In her caption for the video, @Dabriielle says that TikTok removed another video of hers, presumably featuring the same interaction with the men, for bullying and harassment.

“We remove all expressions of abuse, including threats or degrading statements intended to mock, humiliate, embarrass, intimidate, or hurt an individual,” states TikTok’s community guidelines on abusive behavior.

“I think we were the ones getting harassed though,” wrote @Dabriielle, who notes she is 21 years old in her bio.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Dabriielle and TikTok.

