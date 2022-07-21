‘McMicrofiber’: TikToker shows McDonald’s water under a microscope. Commenters are shocked

A TikToker shows a drop of McDonald’s water under a microscope, revealing small “microfibers” and “debris” in the sample.

In the video posted on July 1 by TikToker @closeintel, who takes requests to examine different fast food beverages under a microscope, he shows a clip of him ordering a McDonald’s ice water and placing a drop onto a microscope slide, or “coverslip.”

The clip shows “frost on the coverslip from the cold temperature,” “microfibers,” and “debris.” Text overlay explains that the presence of microfibers can be “expected” from the plastic cup, lid, and straw.

The video has amassed over 2.7 million views as of July 21, with commenters alarmed at the sight of debris and microfibers in the fast food chain’s water.

“I freaked out as soon as you ordered a water because I order at least 2 while DoorDashing during the day I thought it was gonna have some bugs,” a commenter wrote

“I already don’t like to drink water now I’m scarred,” another said.

“I think you meant a “McMicrofiber,” but it’s ok,” a third joked.

Other McDonald’s workers in the comments explained that the “ice machine” may be the culprit of the debris.

“I used to work in Mcdonald’s and they never cleaned the ice cubes area,” one user said.

“You’re lucky you didn’t get the water from my old McDonald’s bc they NEVER cleaned their ice machine,” another wrote.

The TikToker agreed in a comment response, saying, “I’ve heard its best to just order without ice.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and to @closeintel via TikTok comment.

