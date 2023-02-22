’25 bucks gets you one value meal now’: Customers ask McDonald’s worker to pick $25 worth of food for them

Every day, it seems like Americans are getting less for their dollar when they go out to eat.

Nowhere is this more apparent than fast food. Once considered a budget option, numerous users on TikTok have gone viral after sharing the minor hauls that big prices got them.

Users have reported paying $14 for a Wendy’s Baconator combo, $15 for a combo at Raising Cane’s, and an incredible $70 for 2 meals at Five Guys.

Now, another user has gone viral after inadvertently demonstrating just how much fast food prices have gone up.

In a video with over 597,000 views, TikTok user Kristy (@kristyslotsoffun) asks a McDonald’s worker to surprise her with $25 worth of food. She then posted a second video showing all the items, which currently sits at 81,000 views.

Kristy’s $25 order got her a quarter pounder with cheese, a cookie, an apple pie, a berry pie, a McChicken, a plain hamburger, a McDouble, and a Big Mac.

While this is still a substantial amount of food, users in the comments were shocked by how little food she got for her $25.

“$25 at McDonald’s only serves two people anymore,” wrote a user.

“That’s fun, I can’t believe that was 25 dollars though!” exclaimed another.

Several users shared their own stories of encountering unexpectedly high prices at the restaurant.

“My dad and I went for breakfast on Sunday morning to grab some food and for me, my dad, my son, and my mother,” recalled a user. “We just got some breakfast sandwiches, some pancakes and a few hashbrowns. It was over $40! We could have gone to a diner for less than that.”

“I spend almost $25 on just 4 of us!” stated a second.

