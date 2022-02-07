‘Girl why did you not make that a meal?’: McDonald’s drive-thru worker takes order in viral TikTok, sparking debate

Viewers were able to get a glimpse of what it’s like to be a McDonald’s drive-thru employee thanks to a viral TikTok. After getting a peek, people are confused about how the system works.

In the video, the apparent McDonald’s worker (@mcdscouple) is behind the register at the drive-thru window, getting ready to take an order. She then switches the camera around to show the point-of-sale system (POS), which shows the menu items with corresponding pictures. The audience sees her input three different items, ringing each piece up separately, as the customer orders. The employee confirms the order and tells the customer to drive up to the next window.

The video received over 171,000 views and over 15,000 likes. Viewers were perplexed by the POS and the way McDonald’s determined which menu items constitute a combo meal. People were critical of the TikToker for not making the order a meal, which commenters believed would have saved the customer money.

One of the first comments under the video asked, “Girl why did you not make that a meal?”

“I used to work for mcdonalds. You forgot to make it a combo makes it cheaper,” one viewer claimed.

However, another person wrote, “People gotta understand not everything can be made into a meal so we add the fry and drink because it’s the same price either way with a meal.”

One viewer explained, “You can’t technically make it a meal unless it’s a number on the menu.”

The TikToker responded to one commenter questioning why she didn’t make the individual items into a combo meal.

“A [sausage, egg, and cheese] biscuit cannot be put into a meal,” she claimed, referring to the sandwich the customer bought.

Others were just confused as to why the screens look so out of date.

“omg your screens look like i’d be so confused,” one person replied to the video.

“istg fast food places got confusing old 1990s looking screens, got millions of dollars n can’t upgrade,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment for comment but did not immediately hear back. We’ve also reached out to McDonald’s via email.

