‘Got a felony charge over McDonald’s’: Customers allegedly pull gun on McDonald’s drive-thru workers over sausage in viral TikTok

A McDonald’s customer allegedly pulled a gun on the restaurant’s workers while collecting their drive-thru order, according to one of the workers, who recorded part of the altercation and shared it on TikTok.

The worker, known as user @iknowiknowiknow39 on TikTok, said the customer pulled the gun because the worker told them she couldn’t give them a bag of sausage. The recording began mid-exchange, but the customer’s alleged gun can’t be seen in the footage.

In the video, apparently filmed in Colorado, the drive-thru window looks splattered with what appears to be caramel or sweet and sour sauce, as if the customer threw their order at the window. The customer smirked at the workers then appeared to throw something else out their car window. Then she flipped her middle finger at the workers.

“He got a gun with a beam on it,” one of the drive-thru workers said.

The footage received about 183,000 views and nearly 700 comments on TikTok as of Wednesday. Viewers said the customer’s behavior was embarrassing—and illegal.

“Don’t they feel…. embarrassed?” one viewer commented on the TikTok.

“got a felony charge over mcdonald’s,” another viewer commented.

One TikToker wrote, “miss girl thinking she hard.”

“And he would’ve what? Shot a McDonald’s worker? Like the drive thru didn’t catch their plates when they pulled up? Swear their tuff for some sauce,” someone else pointed out.

Other viewers praised the worker who recorded the footage for remaining calm during the potentially dangerous situation.

“The calmness while a gun pointed at you lol he thought he ate thought he was scary,” one viewer said.

A different user commented, “panic button would’ve been pressed and license wouldn’t been captured on the cameras. jail time for all y’all in the car.”

Again, it remains unclear whether a gun was actually involved; one is not clearly obvious in the viral video.

A user in the comments said this would be qualified as “felony menacing.” Menacing is “the criminal charge that arises if you ‘knowingly’ place someone ‘in fear of imminent serious bodily injury,'” according to Colorado Criminal Lawyer. Per the post, the charge moves from misdemeanor to felony when a deadly weapon is involved.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.

