‘It had to be an inside job’: McDonald’s manager shows aftermath of alleged burglary in viral TikTok

A TikToker claiming to be a McDonald’s manager shows the broken glass and an emptied safe in the aftermath of a burglary at his location.

In the video posted by @tannergokee on Tuesday, he shows a smashed drive-thru window, glass scattered on the floor of the kitchen, and the fast-food restaurant’s money safe open and empty. The video’s text overlay reads, “They caught us lackin.”

“I just seen the craziest shit. Y’all look at this shit,” he says in the clip. “I walk into this. Boom, bro. Not just that, look at my safe.”

The video has amassed over 626,000 views as of Wednesday, with commenters speculating that it was an inside job because the burglar “knew the code to the safe.”

“They def work there or used to,” one user suggested.

“That’s sounds like a set up!!! How would they know what window to hit!!!! And the safe doesn’t look broken into more like they knew the code !!!!” another wrote.

“It had to be an inside job. I’m also a manager and each of our safe keys are special to a unique code for each of us,” a third added.

In a comment, @tannergokee responded, “Must be diff in my situation this safe been the same code for a long time fr.”

Other commenters joked about the burglary, telling him to “call Ronald” and that “ur in Mctrouble.” The creator clarified in a comment that the robber has “already been caught” though no update has been posted.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.

