‘I was horrified’: A matchmaker refused to set up a client again after she said the N-word on a date. The client sued her

A matchmaker’s TikToks about the time she was sued by a client who used a racial slur during a date with one of her other clients went viral on the popular social media platform.

Addie Sellers runs the account @circleoflovecoaching where she launched into a story time about the harrowing turn of events.

“So this is about the time I got sued by one of my matchmaking clients,” she says. Yeah it’s one of these things that’s so embarrassing an so awkward, but it happened. It was my first year matchmaking I sign this lady up, she’s in her forties, everything comes back great on her background. I set her up with this really nice guy and then he calls me after the date freaking out.”

Sellers then says he revealed to her that the presumably white client said the N-word while on the date. She continues, “He said, ‘Addie, you cannot set this lady up. She said the n-word on the date.’

The TikToker explains that she was mortified. She later contacted the woman, alerting her that she violated her contract.

“I was shaking. I’m shaking now. I was horrified,” she says. “The guy would never trust me to set him up again, so it ruined his experience and her, I can’t work for her if she’s gonna do that. So I call her and I say your contract says you can’t say negative things on your date you definitely can’t use racial slurs, what are you thinking?”

The customer then told Addie that she wanted her money back, to which Addie said she already spent money on the background checks and setting everything up, so she “absolutely refused.”

Sellers went on to say that the customer sued her for the matchmaking fees—$200—after Addie said she could no longer represent this woman.

“In North Carolina if it’s under $10,000 you’re in small claims court,” Sellers explains. “When you go to small claims court you don’t need an attorney you can just bring your documentation and your side of the story.”

She says they were waiting for others to finish before their case could be heard, noting that the judge was a white woman in her late 30s.

“Well we’re about to go up and [the judge] said, ‘I am being called as a witness on another case I have somebody else stepping in for me,'” Sellers claims.

When Sellers saw the other judge who would be presiding over her claim, she says, “I was smiling from ear to ear when the new judge stepped in.” He was a Black man in his late 40s, she explains, believing that he would be sympathetic to her case.

“[The client] told her side of the story and why she used the word and what it meant to her, but he was horrified,” Sellers claims. “And I was horrified. And he said, ‘Obviously she can’t set you up on dates.’ Kinda case closed.”

Users were shocked that the client who used the racial slur would try and defend herself considering the circumstances. While others thought that it was unfair for her male client to get upset at Addie that the person he went on a date with used the N-word.

“I hope she learned a thing or two, though I doubt it,” one viewer said.

“Why is he freaking out like how are you supposed to know? god lord people need to get a grip,” another argued.

Others said that Addie found herself with a “Karen” who was just pretending to be nice.

“Likely a Karen who faked good. They’re despicable. You’ll learn to identify and avoid,” a user wrote.

The New York Times penned a 2021 piece on the business of matchmaking in the United States and the outlet’s findings indicated that there’s a wide breadth of different services that all charge different amounts. However, the paper said that “the industry, as a whole, lacks transparency.”

The outlet went on to interview several people who used matchmaking services and what they paid and the kind of results that they achieved. One interviewee stated that they felt the ancillary services offered by their matchmaker “is more about personal growth than finding a match.”

Another client said that the amount of personal time they would “dump” into finding a date online, roughly around 50 hours in setting up a date, was worth the $1,000 or so they paid per match that would lead to a date.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Addie for further comment.

Today’s top stories