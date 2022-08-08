‘Someone send this to my boss’: TikToker calls out ‘red flags’ in managers in viral video

When accepting a job in a new environment, many people worry they’ll be stuck with bad management. Ina viral video, TikToker Sam (@apowermood) shared her best career advice for identifying manager red flags to ensure that doesn’t happen.

The career advisor lists off five things to look out for.

“All of your 1-on-1’s with them are simply status updates rather than focusing on your development and goals,” Sam starts. “They don’t set clear expectations. When you express the desire, they are not a vocal advocate for you to move up or over to another team. They present a heavy workload as an opportunity or a source of motivation.”

The TikTok, which was originally posted on Aug. 2 and amassed over 275,000 views, clearly resonated with commenters who shared their approval and own experiences with managers.

“Thats my old boss. so glad I don’t have to deal with that anymore,” one commenter said.

Another viewer jokingly wrote, “Lol someone send this to my boss.”

“Before the video started I already knew my manager was gonna check all the boxes lol,” a third added.

“All. Of. These.,” one commenter emphasized.

It’s no coincidence such a video is going viral considering the ongoing economic trends in which employees have voluntarily resigned from their jobs en masse, beginning in early 2021. This phenomenon commonly referred to as ‘The Great Resignation’ suggests a sizeable chunk of the workforce is no longer willing to put up with long-lasting job dissatisfaction and lousy working conditions.

