‘I hope you have the energy to leave’: TikToker explains why your manager regularly canceling 1:1 meetings is a ‘major red flag’

A TikToker warns workers that managers who regularly cancel one-on-one meetings could be holding them back from “[growing] in their career” in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by corporate advice TikToker Missy (@corporateamericaburnout) on Aug. 11, they say that it’s a “major red flag” if managers cancel one-on-one meetings “often.”

“In my opinion, the number one job of a manager is to help remove roadblocks to make you do your job more easily and efficiently,” Missy explains. “If they’re not doing that then they’re just a bad manager. If your manager isn’t doing the basics of their job, then they’re definitely not going to help you grow in your career.”

The video has reached over 33,000 views as of Wednesday, with commenters sharing their bad experiences with managers who avoided one-on-one meetings.

“Omg mine did connnstantly and I didn’t have an annual review for 3 years. she was a terrible micromanager too,” one user wrote.

“100% the manager that didn’t interview me (but did everyone else) canceled my 1:1’s constantly I should have seen my layoff coming,” another said.

“First manager cancelled soooo many times and basically had me rely on my other coworkers,” a third added.

However, some managers disagreed, saying that they have to prioritize other commitments that they “can’t say no to.” Others wrote that they believe it’s important to make time for one-on-one meetings to create a productive work environment.

“I’m a manager and never cancel my 1:1s. I will move meetings with the CEO so that I don’t have to cancel my 1:1,” one manager shared.

“A true manager should never ever cancel. Your employees should be your number one priority. If things come up pivot the time,” another wrote.

