‘still good to work today right?’: Manager texts condolences for dead mom, asks woman to work next day in viral TikTok

A TikToker blasted her manager for asking her to come back to work a day after he sent her a text about her mom dying in a viral TikTok.

Captioned, “told y’all that I was gonna quit :),” the TikTok video shows text receipts of the conversation between her and her manager. A text layover narrates, “My ex manager was hella insensitive.” Viewers can see that the manager asked her if she was “still good to work today right?” a day after he sent her condolences. @thatcountryahhhblackgirl proceeds to play the voice messages she responded to his work request with.

“What kind of question is that? I’m not fucking back. I will never come back,” said @thatcountryahhhblackgirl. “Who the fuck asks somebody that not even a week after their goddamn mama died?”

She continued to blast him in a second voice message.

“Hell nah, I’m not done,” she added. “Would you die knowing you were a good fucking person? Don’t answer that.”

Many of the 2,794 comments expressed sympathy for her situation.

The United States is undergoing what researchers describe as “the Great Resignation,” wherein many workers are quitting amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Harvard Business Review, resignations topped out in April and root causes included compensation and time between promotions. Insensitive management can’t help.

