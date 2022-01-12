‘I’ll beat the f*ck out of you’: Man threatens Marshalls workers, customers in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a Florida man shouting in a Marshalls and threatening the store’s employees and customers.

According to TikTok user Destiny (@destinyathand), the incident happened at a Marshalls in Homestead, Florida. The video received about 293,000 views as of Wednesday.

“Get the fuck out of the store if you don’t believe in the Constitution, you fucking [F-slur],” the man yelled across the store. “I’ll beat the fuck out of you.”

Customers can be seen in the video running away from the man, as one person, who appeared to be a Marshalls employee, helped steer them out of the store.

The person filming the video, presumably Destiny, can be heard saying that the customers should walk away.

“He has his hand in his bag,” she said, referring to the man.

Two Homestead police officers soon arrived at the scene, and the Marshalls employee led them inside, pointing out where the man was. Another clip shows the officers escorting the man out in handcuffs.

“Fuck you,” the man yelled at bystanders standing outside. “I wanna be free, you fucking pieces of shit. The fucking system is corrupt.”

In a comment under the TikTok, Destiny explained that the man “came in and starting [sic] smashing everything and screaming while walking up close to groups of people.”

Viewers applauded the employee, praising them for helping the customers out of the store.

“Shoutout to the staffer in yellow that made sure people got out safe,” one viewer commented.

“@Marshalls the employee in the Yellow needs recognition. She got as many customers as she could out of a bad situation and risked her own safety,” another viewer wrote.

Other viewers called out the man, pointing out the contradictions of what he said in the video.

“He went from shouting about the constitution to shouting about how the system is corrupt?? pick a side sir,” one user said.

Another viewer commented, “Uhh sir you were free before you lost your marbles.”

A different person wrote, “when your mentor is Candace Owens.”

Destiny did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to Marshalls and the Homestead Police Department.

