‘You were crushing me’: Man tells TikToker she’s ‘too overweight’ for him

A TikToker shared a rude text message she received from a man telling her she is “too overweight” for him. Other TikTokers were shocked by his message and quickly took to defending her.

The TikTok was posted on Tuesday by Mady (@crazyfroglookinass) and shows a screen recording of the text sent to her by a man who she seemingly was intimate with. The entire text read: “Well to be honest you’re a little too overweight for me you were crushing me.” Then the clip shows her face reacting to the text.

As of Wednesday, the TikTok has over 162,400 views.

In the comments, TikTokers wrote about all the things they put up with when it comes to men. “.. They don’t think we are being crushed when they’re on top?” One TikToker commented.

“And when they’re SWEATING like a sauna but we ain’t complaining,” another replied.

“He really typed that out, re read it, and thought ‘ya this is good,'” another TikToker commented. Mady replied that the conversation only got stupider from there.

Most TikTokers defended Mady, saying that his message translates to: “I’m a weak frail little shell of a man, and I physically cannot handle a goddess.”

“Where do men find the audacity,” another commented.

“That’s one of the most embarrassing things a man can say, it says wayyy more about him then you beautiful,” another wrote.

“This is not a high value man,” another commented.

Unfortunately this isn’t the only time TikTok has seen a man be rude to a woman he was dating or was intimate with.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mady via TikTok comment.