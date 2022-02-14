‘My ovaries just turned to stone’: Woman calls out Hinge match for rude voice message in viral TikTok

A TikToker’s Hinge match repeatedly called her a “stiff dick” in a voice message to her on the dating app.

“You really think you’re [going to meet a guy] being a stiff dick? C’mon Liv. I know you’re better than that,” Liv’s (@loveiloveiloveolivia) match Bradley tells her. “Why’re you looking for a boyfriend anyways? You’re not going to find one being a stiff dick, that’s for sure. Good luck to ya.”

His voice message came after Bradley asked her if she was “actually interesting” or if she “just looks” like she is. Liv then told him his question was a “backhanded compliment.”

Liv’s screen recording of their conversation and Bradley’s voice message received over 525,000 views on TikTok. The TikToker captioned her video asking if Bradley was “genuinely” ok.

Commenters on Liv’s video reacted to Bradley’s voice message similarly to her.

“This simply cannot be real,” @domnotateenmom commented.

“My ovaries just turned to stone,” @sprintervan commented.

“This is so nasty. Eeewww when he called [you] Liv like he knows [you],” @ohanam wrote. They also commented saying they hoped Bradley “never finds love.”

TikTok user @meredithabato commented telling Liv that she had matched with Bradley and that he had sent her a voice message as well. The two women determined that they both lived in San Diego.

Liv also commented asking viewers if she should tell Bradley that he’s “going viral.” In a follow-up TikTok, it turns out that Bradley found out: He messaged her on Tinder telling her that he saw her TikTok about him.

“Do you know I was joking right?” he messaged Liv.

Commenters thought that Bradley claimed that his voice message was a joke because Liv exposed him for it.

“Why do they ALWAYS say ‘I was jooooking’ after getting called out?” @thatonewiththeface commented. “It’s so [embarrassing].”

“Translation- I saw your Tiktok, went to the comments and saw the absolute ribbing I deserved to get and now I’m pissy about it,” @daryljackass wrote.

In a TikTok direct message to the Daily Dot, Liv said that she asked him to explain the aforementioned joke and that he was “not happy about it.” She also said that when she initially received his voice message, she couldn’t believe it was real.

“You always see those post‘s about men who do shit like that,” she told the Daily Dot. Then, she said, “it actually happened.”

And though Liv really likes Hinge’s voice prompts and voice memos features, she said they have a dark side.

“It’s a fun way to interact and it can be super flirty,” she said. “But it’s unfortunate that the freedom it grants can also birth [an interaction like the one she had with Bradley.]”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hinge via email.

