‘Don’t dress like a wh*re’: Man allegedly takes photos of a woman in Walmart, slut-shames her when confronted

In a viral video, a TikToker confronts a man who she says took pictures of her while she was shopping in Walmart. He slut-shames her in the video by telling her not to “dress like a wh*re.”

The video was posted to TikTok by @khaleesi28888888888, who seems to go by Ash, on Aug. 21, and it has since been viewed over 10.6 million times.

“Please go away from me,” she tells the man in the video. “Don’t take pictures of me.”

“Don’t dress like a wh*re,” he says back.

In the text overlay of the video, Ash says that another male Walmart customer stood with her until she left the store because she was “so shaken up.”

According to the hashtags on the TikTok, the incident seems to have occurred in Lubbock, Texas, where Ash says she recently moved to start college.

@tizzyent, a popular TikToker who searches for more information regarding viral TikToks, posted a follow-up to Ash’s TikTok, saying he found the man in the video and that the man is now threatening to sue him.

“He’s claiming that he was not taking her picture,” says @tizzyent in his own video, which has amassed more than 1.7 million views since being posted on Sept. 28. “And he seems to think that’s the reason everybody thinks he’s a piece of shit.” @tizzyent clarifies that the man is under fire for telling Ash to not dress like a wh*re.

However, @tizzyent also shares screenshots of vulgar and racist messages that the man allegedly sent to others.

Ash posted her own follow-up video in which she thanks her followers and those who watched the video for their support and says that she was told that the man was spotted elsewhere exhibiting similar behavior. “I will be taking legal action to the best of my ability,” she says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart and @tizzyent. Ash did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories