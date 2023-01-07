‘This is why my food didn’t make it’: Man says he gets free food at restaurants by pretending to be a DoorDash driver

A TikToker by the name of Deon (@deon.k.washington) posted a free DoorDash food “hack” that may have just inspired a bunch of folks to commit fraud.

In a clip, Deon records himself hurriedly getting into his car with a text overlay that reads: “Life Hack: if you walk into a restaurant and say the word ‘Doordash’ they’ll give you free food.”

In a caption for the video, he adds: “Follow me for more life tips & tricks.”

There have been a number of different DoorDash hacks that have circulated the web, especially on TikTok. One dasher, @simonfraser_, said that he effectively earns a couple of bucks for himself whenever he decides to buy some food from the restaurant he lives directly above by placing an order through DoorDash. He then accepts delivery of the order, to himself and gets paid from the application to do so in the process. Due to his close proximity to the restaurant, it’s probably a nominal amount, but he is still earning free money whenever he orders a meal for himself.

In terms of straight-up stealing food, there is another common scam that was highlighted in a 2022 Reddit post. Basically, people place an order through the application and then pick it up themselves while posing as a DoorDash driver, much like Deon suggested in his above-referenced TikTok. The difference is, however, that the scammer in question is “robbing” their own food. Since the driver assigned to the order will not have a meal to deliver to the customer, the order won’t go through, and the scammer can then file a complaint with DoorDash and say that they either never received their food or that it took way too long to be delivered in the first place, resulting in a free meal.

It’s hard to imagine that someone could consistently pull this con, however, as many speculate that DoorDash will “flag” an account that is constantly looking for refunds and meal credits.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Deon via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email for further information.

Other TikTok users who saw Deon’s post said they’ve tried this technique in the past and were successful in taking away grub from other customers who ordered and paid for it.

For instance, user @elledubx2 penned, “This is correct. I went to Chipotle and did this. Had an insulated bag and everything. I’m sorry Ciara but it was good.”

Some quipped that this is probably the reason why their food never made it to them in the first place, but there were also those who said merchants usually ask to see the Dasher’s phone in order to confirm that they are indeed the person who is supposed to pick up the order.

As one user wrote, “until they say ‘lemme see ur phone.'”