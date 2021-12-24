‘Sad to report last night on our cruise a 15-year-old fell from the 16th floor’: Viral TikTok shows ‘man overboard’ alarm on cruise ship

In a viral TikTok, a creator on a cruise ship reported that a teenager apparently died by suicide. The exact details are still unconfirmed and the cruise line investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, the creator @AustinHamawy posted a video of the aftermath of the news of a “man overboard” during his cruise. The siren can be heard going off and an announcer over the loudspeaker can be heard announcing the news. The video was captioned, “Sad to report last night on our cruise a 15-year-old fell from the 16th floor. He sadly did not make it.”

@austinhamawy Sad to report last night on our cruise a 15 year old fell from the 16th floor. He sadly did not make it #cruiseship #cruise ♬ original sound – austinhamawy

The video was seen over 10 million times in 24 hours since it was posted and gained over 1 million likes, and close to 10,000 people left comments theorizing what actually happened. This was before an update was posted.

In a follow-up video, the creator provided his viewers with an update. “Sadly the guy that jumped off did not make it,” he said in the video, “He was from deck 16. It was a 15-year-old and he actually hit deck 8 and not the water. So obviously I believe he was dead on contact. My prayers go out to him and his family.”

The comments on the video spoke about the situation. “What was supposed to be a fun trip turned into a horrible memory for his family,” one comment said. Another said, “This makes my heart so sad. Prayers to the family.”

According to MSC Cruise’s media email address, which sent the Daily Dot an automated reply, it only accepts correspondence from its “allowed senders” list. The company did release a statement to CBS 4 Miami, which read, “All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken. The family remains in our thoughts and prayers. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be discussing any additional details.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator for comment.

