man in hoody hiding behind tree and running away with caption "POV: Already 7 miles into your usual run you notice a man following you so you try running away from him but run out of breath, then arm distance away he whips it out and gets close until you take out your phone where he then hides behind a tree touching IT, so you chase after him and record vid to show police"

@trinity_anne_/TikTok

‘Girls. YOU are in control. Not them’: Woman confronts man who allegedly followed her during a run and began masturbating. He hid behind a tree when she began filming

'Terrifying and traumatizing.'

IRL

Posted on Jun 23, 2022

A woman filmed a man who she says followed her while she was on a run and started masturbating in public.

Trinity Hannaway (@trinity_anne_ ) posted a TikTok showing the man whom she says followed her hiding behind a tree on Tuesday. The video shows the man running away from her; she runs after him and is heard crying.

Hannaway wrote in her video’s overlay text that she runs on the trail in question frequently and had already been running for 7 miles before she started filming the man. She says he started masturbating in front of her.

“Spreading [awareness],” @trinity_anne_ wrote in her TikTok’s caption. “Girls. YOU are in control. Not them.”

On Thursday, her video had almost 5 million views.

Commenters on Hannaway’s video expressed support and said that what she experienced must have been “traumatizing.”

“Terrifying and traumatizing,” @livingdeadalex commented. “I’m so glad you’re okay.”

“I just want to give you a hug—as someone with a little sister, your crying broke my heart,” @malfuctions wrote.

“I am so sorry this happened to you,” @sophie.valle commented. “We all really need to learn how to protect ourselves in situations like this. Its getting scary out here.”

Others commented that the man might have been following her other times she ran on the trail.

Hannaway posted a follow-up TikTok thanking commenters for their support. In response to a commenter who said that her viral video was staged, she posted a TikTok with a photo of police officers who were on the scene following the incident.

“This is very much real. It is not uncommon for these things to happen nowadays,” Hannaway commented on her video of police officers. “Believe me or not. This is mine and others reality.”

On Wednesday, Hannaway posted a video of herself driving to the trail with pepper spray, she says, for healing purposes. She also revealed that she was running on Trinity Trail in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I was terrified. I was petrified,” Hannaway says in her most recent TikTok. “You’ve gotta always have a weapon.”

She also commented on the video saying that she will never run on the trail again.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hannaway via email and to the Fort Worth Police Department through a contact form.

*First Published: Jun 23, 2022, 12:30 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian studying at Columbia Journalism School. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

