‘Please find him’: Man kicks woman down escalator in viral video

Four days after TikToker @100darknight posted a viral video of a man assaulting a woman in a New York City subway station, an arrest was made in the case.

Police announced the arrest of Bradley K. Hill on Friday evening. The 32-year-old was charged with assault and attempted assault.

The video was shared Tuesday and by Saturday had more than 5 million views. It shows footage from NYPD Crime Stoppers of a man kicking a woman down an escalator.

The TikToker captions the video with: “A BW called him out for shoving past her on the escalator.” He also provides the Crime Stopper tip phone number for users to call if they knew the man.

Over the next two days, @100darknight posted four videos with close ups and descriptions of the man. In each video, he provides the tip line and urges viewers to call if they know the man.

The TikToker announced the arrest in a follow up video, scrolling through an ABC7 article with the details of it. In the comment section, @100darknight tells his viewers, “We did it!!!!!! It was our relentless pursuit for Justice.”

According to ABC7, the incident happened around 7:15 pm on Sept. 9 at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn. The 32-year-old victim, who didn’t want her name used, said earlier this week that the man pushed his way past her as they rode up the escalator to the street, and she told him he should have said, “Excuse me.”

“He just kicked me out of nowhere,” she told ABC7. “I just came tumbling down the escalator, past everyone, all the way to the bottom floor.”

She suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee, right thigh and left ankle, but she declined medical attention.

The Daily Dot reached out to @100darknight via TikTok for comment but did not immediately hear back.

