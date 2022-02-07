‘He’s recording with bad intentions’: Man caught filming woman, apparently zooming-in on her rear in viral TikTok

A man allegedly filmed an unsuspecting woman from behind while sitting at a restaurant. His phone screen appears to show the man zooming in on the woman’s butt.

The man was captured in the act in a TikTok posted on Jan. 26 by @dilf_30, who hasn’t posted anything else on their page. In the video’s comments section, the TikToker said they called the man out and showed the video he was taking to the woman and the restaurant’s management. The video has received over 679,000 views.

“What they did after that is not my place,” the TikToker wrote in the video’s comments.

Commenters on the video discussed whether or not the TikToker’s recording of the man was different than the man’s recording of the woman.

“He’s recording with bad intentions,” @suzanneholtt wrote. “Different from who’s recording him.”

“He’s recording her in a sexual way to get off to it later,” @rachelcoursey commented. “[The TikToker is] doing it to show he’s doing wrong.”

“How people are defending the guy is actually unreal,” @jamesblfc123 said. “This [TikToker] is doing good morally calling this out and most importantly showing her and the store.”

Others disagreed, and said that the TikToker was doing the same thing as the man.

“No expectation of privacy. Either way,” @uarunner commented.

“Neither the man nor the person posting this broke any laws. People are in a public space,” @heyyythere63.

According to a Verge interview on the legality of recording in public with lawyer Jennifer Ellis, “when you are in public, it is legal to record someone, video record or audio record”—”generally speaking.” Ellis explained that when in public, one does not usually have a “reasonable expectation of privacy.” However, private businesses can set their own rules.

A select few commenters ignored the debate and expressed disdain for the situation captured on camera.

“It’s not even like these men can’t find pics like that online. They can. They just like the fact that it’s in secret and the woman is not consenting,” @bobbyfawn commented.

“Being a woman in [today’s] society has become [frightening,]” @alisonbarnard88 wrote.

“Comment section made me lose the remaining faith I had in men, it wasn’t much,” @user7970356683796 said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dilf_30 via TikTok comment.

