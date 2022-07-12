TikToker says man on Amtrak was caught masturbating next to sleeping woman, children

A TikToker claims a man masturbated on an Amtrak next to a sleeping woman and children. She’s now encouraging viewers to stay vigilant against predators.

User Mars (@bxbymars_) posted a video Saturday while aboard an Amtrak, showing a man leaving the train while passengers call for repercussions against him.

@bxbymars_ Ill make another video explaining everything from my pov, unfortunately i do not know if he was reprimanded in any way. This guy is a predator ♬ original sound – Mars

In a text overlay, Mars wrote the man was “j***king off next to a sleeping woman and children.”

Several passengers off-camera also say the man was “jerking off” in the video.

“Somebody needs to tell the cops on him,” one passenger says.

“The cops need to get him,” two passengers say.

The video, which received 1.3 million views by Tuesday, caused many viewers in the comments section to say they were surprised by the man’s young appearance.

Mars posted a follow-up Sunday explaining why she posted the video.

“I kind of showed as much commotion as I could and got his face so hopefully we could have identified him in case he didn’t have any repercussions,” Mars says.

In response to commenters who said they were surprised by the man’s age or appearance, Mars says she wanted viewers to understand that predators can be anywhere.

“A predator can be anyone; they can look like anything,” Mars says. “So look out for each other, just like we looked out for each other on that train. Just don’t stand for injustices like that.”

An Amtrak spokesperson told the Daily Dot a passenger on train 42, which operates daily between Pittsburgh and New York City, “was arrested by Amtrak Police and faces criminal charges of Open Lewdness and Disorderly Conduct” last week. However, the spokesperson clarified they are “not certain this video is of that case.”

The spokesperson added that passengers are encouraged to notify conductors or Amtrak Police when witnessing actions that are criminal or disruptive.

A 2019 study by the nonprofit Stop Street Harassment found that 18% of respondents had experienced harassment on public transport in their lifetime.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mars via TikTok comment and Instagram message.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or want more information on sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Today’s top stories