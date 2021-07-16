‘He came out and pulled a gun on us’: Kid says man pulled gun on him, another child in viral TikTok

A 10-second TikTok video of a kid nervously saying a man pulled a gun on him and another girl has left the internet divided on what really happened.

“We wanted to talk to him about what happened and he came out and pulled a gun on us,” says the boy in the video as he nervously pulls at his fingers and looks around. The man recording the video, Karim Aitsaid or @kaitsaid on TikTok, tells the boy not to be scared.

The video has garnered more than 2.3 million views and is allegedly the second video of the incident. According to people in the comments who saw part one, which has now been taken down, it showed that the boy and the girl had allegedly “jumped” a man’s daughter.

The video left the comments divided between saying the kids deserved it for attacking someone’s child to criticizing the extreme way the man handled the situation with young kids.

“I bet his daughter was scared getting jumped too,” one user commented. “I’m not saying he’s right with what he did but people are ridiculous defending them because they’re kids.”

Aitsaid replied, “The kids 8 and 9 years old. They kids. What part you don’t understand?”

Others said if they found out their own child had attacked another kid, they wouldn’t make it very far alive to even run off to tell the man.

“My kid or grandboys, he would be dead where he stood,” one user commented. “And so no reason to pull a fucking gun on kids.”

However, others said even if the kids had attacked the man’s daughter, it did not justify pulling a gun on young kids.

“This is a child,” one user commented. “You can see and hear the fear in him. We need to do better.”

The story itself has people confused about where people heard that the kids had attacked a girl, a piece of the story that isn’t told in the 10-second video.

“Part two now,” said people who didn’t know that another video had allegedly been up. Aitsaid himself wrote in the comments that the kids did not attack his daughter.

“They did not jumped his daughter,” Aitsaid wrote. “They kids. They used to be best friends and things happen. If I was there, I will take them to get pizza and make peace.”

But commenters insist his own video showed him saying that they did.

“I legit saw it off your page and you said they jumped his daughter,” a user replied. Another user who had also seen part one was just as confused.

“So how are you gonna put part one the man clearly saying they jumped his daughter then put music over it and now it’s gone smh,” the user commented.

The Daily Dot was unable to reach Aitsaid for a request to comment.

