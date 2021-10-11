‘Go eat some f*cking rice’: Male Karen calls Asian driver and passenger slurs in viral video

In a video posted on Reddit’s r/PublicFreakout by u/Tefunka, a white man is seen calling an Asian man, an apparent car passenger, a “fucking Chinese” and an Asian woman a “cunt” while the two men yell at each other. He also calls them the G slur.

After the white man brings up the passenger’s race, the passenger asks him if he’s going to tell him to “go back to” his own country.

“I was born here, motherfucker,” the passenger says. “Why don’t you go back to your own fucking country?” When the white man says that the U.S. is “his country,” the passenger asks if he is aboriginal.

“Go eat some fucking rice,” the white man yells.

The two go back and forth for a couple minutes, threatening to physically harm each other. After the Asian man tells the white man to “get the fuck out of here, you racist motherfucker,” the white man affirms that he is racist because he’s “protecting” his country. After some more arguing, the white man gets in his car.

While the incitement of the argument isn’t clear in the video, u/tefunka titled the video “passenger confronts man who called driver a racial slur during parking lot incident.” u/tefunka also posted the same video with the title “passenger confronts racist who called driver a g*ok during parking lot altercation.”

The video looks to be taking place in front of an ad for 798 House, a restaurant in El Monte, California.

Commenters on the video applauded the passenger for his quickness during their argument.

“Calling him a “Kevin” and “Get in your Corolla” [were] two of the most insulting things he said during that entire exchange,” wrote u/courtnall14.

“’Are you an aboriginal?’ ‘Go back to your own country.’ Bodacious,” commented u/pistoffcynic.

“I hate ignorant people like this, as an American Asian it’s nice to see one of my own stand up for themselves and their friends,” wrote u/theerikola.

u/tefunka did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Reddit direct message.

