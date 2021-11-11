‘When the police get here, we’ll find out who’s in the wrong’: Male Karen bouncer takes TikToker’s real ID, refuses to return it

A TikToker claims a bouncer at Tavern In The Square in the Allston neighborhood of Boston refused to give her ID back to her because he thought it was fake.

Tori, known as user @cherrybabyxoxo on TikTok, posted footage of the bouncer named Justin, dubbed a male “Karen” by some commenters. The video received 8.5 million views and 1.7 million likes as of Wednesday.

According to Tori, Justin took one look at her ID and said it looks “awfully fake.” She said he refused to scan it or have anyone else verify it.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cherrybabyxoxo/video/7028798113154469122?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6893174052191438341

Justin refused to give the ID back to Tori, saying “we’re not allowed to give false IDs back unfortunately.” He said if she wanted it back, she’d have to call the police.

“When the police get here, we’ll find out who’s in the wrong,” Justin said.

Apparently, Justin was in the wrong because the police gave Tori her ID back.

“You should go in tomorrow and chug a beer in his face,” the police officer told Tori after handing her the ID.

“‘Chug a beer in his face’ I love that cop,” one viewer commented on the TikTok video.

Tori wrote in a comment on a follow-up TikTok that she told Justin she didn’t want to call the police for something that wasn’t an emergency and offered to show him her debit card in addition to the ID.

The follow-up TikTok showed the police officer telling Tori she wouldn’t be allowed into the bar even after he verified it because Justin didn’t want her to enter.

“Rip Tits’ Google reviews,” Tori wrote in the video’s caption.

The bar has received several new one-star Google reviews since the TikTok was posted, with some people calling out Justin or joking about fake IDs.

“Justin said i didn’t look like the picture on my ID cuz im to faat:( broo my ID is gonna expire soon! That picture ID old,“ one person wrote in a Google review.

Another person wrote, “Worst experience of my entire life. Not sure how they have Justin in a management position. I’d rather slide down a razor slide and land into a pool of rubbing alcohol then see Justin’s face again. Wish I could give it zero stars. DO NOT GO.”

Another user joked, “Justin took my shirt, pants and shoes because they weren’t name brand, called them knock off fakes and I wasn’t allowed in. I want my Michael jordinis back.”

Several reviewers said Justin gave terrible service and should be fired.

Neither Tori nor Tavern In The Square immediately responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

