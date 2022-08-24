‘I can relate to this! They even tried to get HR involved’: Worker says men at her workplace don’t like her because she doesn’t say hi to them

A woman says the men at her workplace dislike her because she doesn’t “say hi to them,” “look up at them,” nor is “friendly to them.” “To that I say, ‘good,'” she exclaims in her viral video, which was viewed over 151,000 times.

“So I’ve heard through the grapevine where I work that the men don’t like me because I don’t say hi to them, and I don’t look up at them, I’m not friendly to them when they pass by,” TikToker @dar.la.mae says in the video. “To that I say, ‘good.’ I have you exactly where I want you: away from me.”

“Who else can relate,” she questions viewers in the caption.

As it turns out, many can.

“I can relate to this!” one said. “They even tried to get HR involved and were told to just do their job because we’re employed to build a company not bonds lol.”

“Preach it! Some men at my work say, ‘you need to smile more!'” another wrote. “Sir. I’m not here to make you comfortable or do things for you. Carry on.”

Others praised the woman’s approach and mocked the men for getting so upset over something as simple as not being greeted.

“You’re my hero,” another commenter wrote. “I need this energy.”

“Awww, so sad! Lol how will they get thru their work day?” another sarcastically questioned.

Others suggested that if she were friendly to her male co-workers, they would then assume she was interested in them romantically. “Yeah bc guess what if you did say hi you’d be accused of flirting being too friendly etc etc etc,” one said.

“And if you would smile or be nicer to them they automatically think you’re into them,” one of the top comments reads.

Telling women to smile more, or be more friendly, is a microaggression that has serious consequences in the workplace, according to business magazine Inc. According to a Byte Me survey that was cited by Inc., almost all of the 500 survey respondents—98%—reported they have been told they need to smile more in a workplace setting. This caused the women to feel “demeaned and underappreciated,” which has the potential to impact their work, according to Inc.

