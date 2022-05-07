Pro-choice advocates are mailing clothing hangers to the Supreme Court as a form of protest, sparking debate

After the draft majority opinion on the Supreme Court overturning abortion rights was leaked, many pro-choice advocates have taken to TikTok to speak on the different forms of protest they’re engaging in.

On May 4, @katnowack posted to TikTok a video reel of buying a set of ProCare 6 Silver Color Galvanized Metal Wire Hangers on Amazon and setting the sending address to the Supreme Court. The move references coat hanger abortions, in which women without access to safe and legal abortions used wire hangers to dangerously attempt to terminate their pregnancy.

She captioned the post, “what’s stopping you?” and also wrote in the video, “don’t be shy, send the supreme court some coat hangers,” as well as, “down with the patriarchy.”

The video has received over 445,600 views and garnered nearly 50,000 likes.

Some commenters shared their support, while others questioned if there could be more productive kinds of pro-choice advocacy.

One user wrote, “Hangers are sold out or expensive I sent a baby doll with a note please raise her I-I don’t have a choice.” Another commentator chimed in, “Even my Republican grandmother jumped on the mailing the SCOTUS hangers.”

Others in the comments question if mailing the Justices hangers will be conducive to the cause, with a user writing, “Please donate to pro-choice organizations instead! The justices will never see these.” Another commenter wrote, “Funny but there’s a better way to spend 7 dollars to support the cause.”

“Ok but y’all just helping Amazon. And you have to put a specific justice’s name on it for it to go to their chambers,” points out another user.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @katnowack via TikTok for comment on this story but was not met with an immediate reply.

