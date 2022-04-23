‘She’s trespassing’: Karen gives Lyft driver the wrong address multiple times, refuses to leave the car

A Lyft driver recorded an interaction she had with a woman who refused to leave her car after she insisted the driver didn’t take her to the right destination.

In the video, the driver can be seen recording herself as she repeatedly asks the “Karen” to leave her car. The text on the video says, “Karen put in the wrong address, I fixed it, and she’s still screaming at me and telling me to go to another street.” The so-called Karen and the driver continue to argue back and forth, “You’ve been screaming at me the whole time, you put in the wrong address, get out!” the driver yells back.

The Karen continuously tries to justify her tirade by saying things like “I just wanted to go to the court house” and trying to blame the driver for going to the wrong address—which the driver had to explain multiple times that she doesn’t have anything to do with the address.

The situation escalated until the driver got out the car and called the police to try and get the Karen out of her car.

The driver’s initial video got over 6 million views and the comments were mostly supportive of the driver. “You stronger than me, I woulda grabbed that bun in a heartbeat,” one person commented. Another defended the “Karen” saying, “You acted like a total witch to her.”

The driver also confirmed in another comment that the “Karen” was still charged for the ride and the driver still got paid.

In a second video, the driver said that once she got on the phone with the police, the “Karen” got out of the car.

