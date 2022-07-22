‘The only type of coworker I trust’: TikTok skit about that one super lowkey employee training you on your first day of work goes viral

We all have fond memories of that one “lowkey coworker” who put in the bare minimum effort but always had your back — and perhaps that’s why Joe Rauth’s TikTok, where he channeled that character in a sketch, went so viral.

Since it was posted on July 13, the clip has amassed 7.6 million views, as well as 1.4 million likes. The sketch is from the POV of a new hire and depicts Rauth, who plays the lowkey co-worker, showing the ropes in a way that only a lowkey coworker can.

As the friendly coworker shows the new hire the ropes, he gives him a more realistic outlook about some of the tasks they’re expected to do, saying at one point, “They like, want you to clean the inside of the toilet, but there ain’t no way I’m doing that shit.”

“Same thing with the water fountain,” he continues in character. “Just make sure it looks good and you should be chilling.” Throughout the video, he is also shown to have a relaxed approach to his manager, bickering with him about training and putting his phone away.

The TikTok footage is accompanied by on-screen text, which reads, “That one super lowkey employee training you on your first day.”

Given the virility of the sketch, it clearly resonated with viewers — with many remarking how relatable it was in the comments.

“The only type of coworker I trust,” one user wrote.

“They be makin’ you feel at home and shit,” a second added.

“These employees literally become my favorite people at the workplace,” a third commenter remarked.

Rauth did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

