‘I thought I’ve seen every passive-aggressive move you can do in corporate’: TikToker said low-priority emails go to low-priority people

In a viral video, Matt M. (@itsmattslaw) revealed a secret in the corporate world– the difference between low and high-priority emails.

“Now I thought I’ve seen every passive-aggressive move you can do in corporate,” he said. “Then I found out there is actually a person, when they respond to emails, will change the priority level to low. Not because the email subject matter is a low priority. It’s because the person is a low priority,” he said.

Matt is the Head of Community for Lawtrades, a company that matches companies with legal talent. His TikTok page shares law-related memes, jokes, and skits with his followers.

The video, which now has over 385,700 views, sparked discussion as users weighed in on the newfound information.

“Huh – not seen that one. Ouch,” one user said.

“This is gonna be my new hobby,” another commented.

“Finally an excellent work tip on TikTok,” a third user said.

“Hot take. Low priority=high priority bc both add a mark in your inbox and are more noticeable. Sorta relevant and true,” another user shared.

In response to a user confused by the video, Matt explained: “You can change an email to say it’s not important. Someone does that to say that the person getting the email isn’t important.”

