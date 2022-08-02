‘I would love to have this girl’s faith in humanity’: Person puts up lost and found sign for Cartier bracelet

High-end jewelry is a must-have for many New Yorkers. Given its ability to be screwed around the owners’ wrist, the Cartier bracelet seems like a safe, albeit expensive, option for those prone to losing their jewelry.

Yet, it seems like one unlucky New Yorker managed to lose their Cartier bracelet judging by the posters of the missing bracelet captured in a viral TikTok.

In the TikTok, posted by user Jewell Samone, the poster can be seen taped to a pole while the TikToker says, “You guys, if anyone has seen this girl’s Cartier Love bracelet, it’s of great sentimental value also there’s a reward offered.”

She added, “It’s probably less than what you could sell this for, but it’s a reward nonetheless.”

“I would love to have this girl’s faith in humanity,” the TikToker joked in the video description. “And also her bracelet.”

Over in the comments, some users had a similar skeptical response to the missing poster.

“I’ll buy the $11.99 dupe from Amazon and collect my reward,” one commenter joked.

“This is actually a great scheme to get a cheap bracelet,” another speculated, “Maybe she’s lying and never owned one to begin with.”

Several of the TikTok comments also noted that a Cartier bracelet was recently found on the floor in a nightclub in another viral video — but sadly, it looks like it isn’t the same bracelet, with the nightclub being based in Scotland, UK, while the posters are in New York.

Despite the jokes and conspiracy theories, the majority of commenters felt bad for the owner.

“That is a $7,000 bracelet. You bet I’d give it back,” one comment read, “The owner probably had a heart attack when they lost it.” The missing Cartier Love bracelet retails for $6,900, and could increase to over $10,000 if it features any diamond additions.

Replying to the comment, the TikToker wrote, “If they’re putting up signs instead of buying a new one you know they probably had to save like crazy to get it.” She later added in response to another comment that “you could tell” the bracelet owner was “desperate” because she found similar posters “everywhere.”

Hopefully, with the video approaching 1 million views, the owner will be reunited with their bracelet soon.

The TikToker did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

